Chit fund case: CBI raids 20 locations in WB

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted raids at 20 places in an ongoing investigation of a chit fund case in West Bengal.

The raids were conducted at the official and residential premises of Construction Market Data (CMD) and others including Directors of Kolkata based Group of Companies.

During the searches, several incriminating documents were recovered.

Earlier in November, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Chairman of a private company and three others in a Rs. 335 Crore (approx) chit fund fraud case.

The charge sheet was filed before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Baruipur of South 24 Parganas in West Bengal. (ANI)