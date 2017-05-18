Chitkara University ranked 4th among top Indian universities for filing 46 patents

[India], May 18 (ANI-Businesswire India): Chitkara University today announced that as per the ANNUAL REPORT 2015-16 published by the Indian Patent Office, it is ranked at number 4 nationwide amongst top Indian Universities for filing 46 patents during the year.

Chitkara University ranking is published on Page 20 of the Indian Patents annual report 2015-16. The report can be viewed at http://ipindia.nic.in/writereaddata/Portal/IPOAnnualReport/1_71_1_Annual_Report_2015-16_English__2_.pdf

Chitkara University is known for its strategic, multidisciplinary research. With extensive networks of centers & institutes, researchers, staff, and students across disciplines help to extend the boundaries of knowledge to visualize innovation. This recognition speaks volumes of the research driven methodology adopted by Chitkara University. This proven methodology encourages students to give a shape to their creative thoughts which result in campus innovations. The University helps to patent the inventions to safeguard the research effort of its students.

On this laurel, Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Vice Chancellor of Chitkara University said, "It is a rare honor that Chitkara University is being recognized as a research and innovation centric organization. A significant share of this achievement goes to our research team and staff to have let our students embark on research from day one with access to future focussed world-class facilities in the campus allowing creative design solutions to be developed almost seamlessly from imagination to concept and reality in a single journey." Chitkara University has dedicated office of patent facilitation licensing and consultancy that provides a complete handholding to its students, staff and faculty members from ideation to patenting. The students and faculty members are actively involved in various research projects at national and international level. University provides full support regarding applying for funded projects, collaboration, and project completion. These efforts have started to pay rich dividends in filing 46 patents in a short time. The patents filed can be viewed at http://www.chitkara.edu.in/curin/patents/ Chitkara University has been striving hard to collaborate with international Universities and research centers across the world so as to expose its students and faculty to the best of international research & innovation practices. (ANI-Businesswire India)