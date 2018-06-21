Chitkara University, Strathmore University host Strathmore Business School MBA healthcare students

[India], June 21 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): Chitkara University was pleased to host the vibrant team of MBA Healthcare Management Students from Strathmore University, Kenya to fulfil their learning objective of understanding how India has optimized its human resource for health to create a thriving pharmaceutical hub.

This visit is a part of an International Module in their curriculum where they get to have an opportunity to identify the subtle differences in health systems of Kenya and India.

As a part of Chitkara University collaboration with Strathmore University (in Kenya), this trip was organized. The Master in Business Administration- Healthcare Management Programme at Strathmore University, offers an intensive one-week international module. Chitkara University hosted the students and enabled their visits to Fortis Hospital, Punjab Government Health Department, Dr. Reddy's Lab, ALKEM Lab and Equipment Manufacturing Company.

To make sure of their learning objective is met, Chitkara University had gathered stalwarts of various fields in health sector at their campus to help the students interact and gain in-depth understanding of health system in India. The stalwarts present at Chitkara University campus included renowned professors in healthcare management, health system analysts, representatives from pharmaceutical companies and innovators.

"Chitkara University encourages student exchanges from partner universities all over the world, international research co-operation, dual-degree and twinning program development by international partners. As a part of such initiative, we are happy to have hosted the young team of MBA students from Kenya. We ensured the visiting team had an opportunity to interact with many healthcare experts in India at our campus. It was nice to see our students and the visiting students perform together at the cultural program in the evening," said Vice-Chancellor of Chitkara University, Dr. Madhu Chitkara.

Sharing her experience on the trip, Dr. Laura M. Musambayi, Medical Officer, National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital and MBA Healthcare Student at Strathmore University said, "It has been a wonderful experience to visit India and understand about the Healthcare System here. We thank Strathmore University and Chitkara University for having us on a successful tour. At Chitkara University, we had an opportunity to meet and interact with experts of health system in India. We carry home a fantastic experience." (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)