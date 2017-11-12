Chitrakoot defeat sign of people's distrust in BJP: Akhilesh

New Delhi: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called BJP's defeat in Chitrakoot assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh as a sign of increasing distrust and resistance of people in the party and said this would be seen in the Gujarat polls too.

The Samajwadi Party leader also took a dig on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA government of its Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation steps, terming them the reasons since their reality has now been exposed before people.

"Defeat of BJP in Chitrakoot asembly bypoll is showing the direction of wind. People now have understand the reality of GST and demonetisation. The result is a sign of increasing distrust and resistance of people towards BJP. Now, wind of BJP's defeat will reach Gujarat too," he said in a tweet. Congress candidate Nilanshu Chaturvedi won the bypoll, defeating his BJP rival Shankar Dayal Tripathi by 14,133 votes. The election was called on November 9 after the death of sitting Congress legislator Prem Singh. A total of 12 candidates were in the fray including nine independents.