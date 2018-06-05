Choices made today will define collective future: PM on Environment Day

[India], June 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised on refraining from the use of plastic products, to make the planet a better place to live in.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Modi said the choices made at present will define the collective future.

"Plastic pollution is already having a deadly impact on our ecosystem," the prime minister said while addressing the plenary session of the World Environment Day at Vigyan Bhawan here.

"Let's join together to 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and make this planet a better place to live. The choice that we make today will define our collective future," he added.

He praised the Indian economy and said the nation is committed to raise the standards of living of the people. He added that the National mission on cleanliness and sanitation 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' has a special focus on plastic waste management. Underlining the initiative taken by the Centre to reduce the percentage of harm caused to the environment, Prime Minister Modi said India will reduce the emission intensity of India GDP by 20-25 percent over 2005 to 2020. India is the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the global celebrations of World Environment Day 2018. The World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year as a platform for encouraging awareness and propagating the need for protecting the environment. The theme for this year is "Beat Plastic Pollution". (ANI)