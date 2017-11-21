Chop off any hand raised at PM Modi: Bihar BJP chief feels 'sorry' for controversial statement

Patna: Bihar BJP chief Nityanand Rai, who warned of dire consequence to those pointing fingers against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday apologised for his statement.

Expressing regret over his statement, the BJP leader told ANI, "My statement is being misquoted. It was just a sentence quoted from a phrase. If someone has been hurt then I express my regret and also apologies. I also take back my statement."

Rai, an MP from Ujiarpur, was addressing a meeting organised by the Vanshi Chacha Samajik Vikas Parishad in Patna.

Rai said Modi had done a lot for the development of the country, including demonetisation and GST. "If anyone raises eyebrows at Narendra Modi, break his hands and, if need be, even chop them," he was quoted as saying. Key leaders from Bihar, including deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Nand Kishore Yadav, Mangal Pandey and Suresh Sharma were also present at the meeting. He had also urged the political leaders to support the Prime Minister keeping aside their grudges. "Your own son rose out of poverty to become Prime Minister. Regardless of differences, everyone in the country should value it. If any hand or finger is raised against him (Modi), we should come together and break it and if needed even chop it off," Rai had said.