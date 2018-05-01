Chop off nails of those who disturb public: Biplab Deb

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has once again issued a controversial statement wherein he advocated that nails of those people should be chopped off who disturb public.

In a video, Tripura CM is heard saying, "Around 8 AM, a vegetable vendor brings bottle gourd to the market. However, by 9 AM so many nails are pierced in the bottle gourd that it becomes unfit for sale. It has either to be fed to cow in the market or be taken back home."

The Chief Minister said that it shouldn't be happening in his government.

"This shouldn't happen in my government that anyone pokes in it or pierces nails in it. Nails of those should be chopped off who do it. No one can touch my government, which is public. Biplab Deb is not the government." Deb said. Earlier also, Deb received flak for his statements. On April 29, Deb advised the educated youth in his state to "set up paan shops instead of running after political parties for several years to get government jobs and waste the vital time of their life". On April 18, Deb said that the internet was invented by India lakhs of years ago. "Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of Mahabharata. How could Sanjaya (the charioteer of King Dhritarashtra) give a detailed account and description to the blind king about the battle of Kurukshetra? It means internet was there, the satellites and that technology was there in this country at that time," Deb said while speaking at a Regional Workshop on Computerisation and Reforms in Agartala. The BJP leader also said that the European nations and the United States may claim that it is their invention, but it is actually India's technology.