Chouhan clarifies reserved chair remark, claims BJP can't be removed

[India], May 04 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government cannot be removed by the Congress even in the next 50 years.

Reacting on reserved chair row, Chouhan, while addressing party workers in Bhopal, said, "Congress was very delighted when I cracked a joke about the chair reserved for me at a programme. Now, I would like to say that this BJP government cannot be removed by Congress even in the next 50 years."

This clarification from Chouhan comes a day after Congress leaders claimed that he had dropped a hint about his exit.

On May 3, while delivering the Anand lecture at administration academy in Bhopal, Chouhan pointed to a chair reserved for him in an auditorium stating that "anyone can sit in this chair reserved for the chief minister after I leave". Within hours, Chouhan took to Twitter making it clear that nothing should be inferred from his statement. "I just cracked a joke on the chair reserved for me at the programme, but it seems to have made some of my friends very happy," Chouhan tweeted. (ANI)