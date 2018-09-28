Chouhan hits back at Rahul's 'Made in Chitrakoot' remark

[India], Sep 28 (ANI): Mounting an attack on Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday quipped that the Congress party, whose president speaks of setting up multiple phone manufacturing units, has failed to manufacture even a single 'Made in Amethi' mobile charger in the last 70 years.

"Rahul ji talks of mobiles made in Madhya Pradesh, Chitrakoot, and BHEL mobile. Don't know where all he is going to set up mobile factories. But the truth remains that they (Congress) have not been able to make a charger with 'Made in Amethi' written on it in the last 70 years," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

The chief minister's remarks came in the wake of Gandhi's statement earlier this week, stating that he wanted to witness that day when a Chinese youth, after taking a selfie, would ponder over Chitrakoot - the place where his phone was manufactured. The Gandhi scion had said that if the Congress comes to power, in five years time, mobile phones will be made in Madhya Pradesh and specifically in Chitrakoot. Earlier in August, Gandhi had questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not use a mobile phone manufactured by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Rahul is currently on a two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh, which is expected to go to polls later this year. (ANI)