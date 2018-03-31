Chouhan loosens purse strings to educate labourers' kids

[India], Mar 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh next year, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that it will bear the educational expenses of labourers' children from primary class to research fellowship.

Speaking to the labouerers via video conference from his official residence, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that his government will also take care of the coaching fees for competitive examinations for them.

"The state government will bear the expenses of education of the children of labourers from class 1 to Ph.D. and will also take care of the coaching fees for competitive examinations like IIT, UPSC etc," Chouhan said.

"God has made the world, but labourers have made it inhabitable. Without them the world can't function," Chouhan added. Earlier on March 30, Chouhan had raised the retirement age of state government employees to 62 years from 60. (ANI)