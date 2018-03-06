Chouhan promises to bear education cost of differently abled chidren

[India] Mar 05 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday promised to bear the education cost of differently abled children.

He made this promise on his 59th birthday in Bhopal, which he along with his wife Sadhna Singh, celebrated with differently-abled children.

Chouhan said, "If these children want to get admission in medical college, engineering college, IIT, IIM, polytechnic or wherever they want; I will pay their education fee."

He further blessed them for their future.

The Chief Minister also cut his birthday cake with the children. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended birthday wishes to Chouhan. "Birthday greetings to Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj Ji. His humility has endeared him to all sections of society and his hardwork has transformed MP. I pray for Shivraj ji's long and healthy life," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (ANI)