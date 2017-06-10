Chouhan to sit on indefinite fast for peace, Congress, CPI-M slam drama

Bhopal: Expressing grief over the escalating farmers' agitation, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said he will sit on an indefinite fast until peace is restored. The opposition slammed him for his "drama" and "hypocrisy".

Talking to reporters at his official residence, Chouhan said: "The state government is working for the farmers and in the past days, many important decisions have been taken to benefit them. Due to the abundance in onion yield, the government is buying it at Rs 8 per kg while toor and moong daal (pulses) will be bought at agreed upon rates. Moreover, a commission has also been set up to look into the costs."

"Whenever the farmers were in distress, we have gone to their houses to find solutions, give compensation and distribute insurance claims. The farmers are being given loans at no interest rates. But those who are spreading violence in the name of protests will be dealt with," he added.

Asserting that he is ready for talks with the common man, Chouhan said that he will sit in BHEL's Dussehra Maidan from 11 am on Saturday, fasting indefinitely for restoration of peace and will also run his government from the ground.

The Chief Minister also requested the protestors to come and talk with him in person, saying that he is open to discussions to solve the problem at hand.

However the opposition hit out at him.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ajay Singh said: "While the farmers in the state are on the roads with their demands, the Chief Minister has got down to this 'nautanki' (drama). He will now spend crores of rupees in this Kejriwal-like drama."

"Who is this indefinite fast against? the public or his own government? The truth is that Chouhan is trying to divert the public's attention from the core issue and is hence using all these cheap tricks," added the Congress leader.

Communist Party of India-Marxist State Secretary Badal Saroj said: "The CM of the government that used abusive language for the killed farmers is now going on an indefinite hunger strike for peace. This is nothing but hypocrisy. He is rubbing salt on the wounds of the victim's families."

The farmers in the state are protesting over a demand for loan waivers from June 1 and setting suitable prices for the crops. During the protests six farmers have been killed in police firing in Mandsaur district while other regions of the state are also staging violent protests.