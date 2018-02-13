Chouhan urges HM to pass bill on capital punishment for accused in minor rape cases

[India], Feb. 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Earlier, the chief minister also met Home Minister Rajnath Singh requesting him to pass pending bills sent by the state government, especially taking in accord death penalty for those who are accused in rape cases of girls below 12 years of age.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan also met Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here and demanded Rs. 2,800 crores of the drought relief amount pending with the Centre.

Chouhan also discussed National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) refinance with Jaitley. This comes after Chouhan on Sunday announced that farmers will be given compensation for the losses incurred by them in wake of the hail storm, which recently hit many parts of the state. (ANI)