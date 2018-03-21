Christian body celebrates 25 years in Delhi

[India], Mar 21 (ANI): Celebrating the life of peace, unity and renewing their faith, an ecumenical movement organization, Tangkhul Christian Fellowship Delhi (TCFD) marked the 25th years of Silver Jubilee celebration at the St. Xavier's Senior Secondary School recently here.

Since its inception in 1993, the fellowship has overcome several hurdles while executing the ideology of ecumenism among the community.

TCFD strives to develop closer relationships and better understanding between several Christian denominations while establishing home away from home.

Events and festivals of the north-eastern region often bring them together to enrich their growth together socially and spiritually, hence standing out with their culture in the hub of multi-cultural society like Delhi.

"The objective of this fellowship is to have a common platform for the Tangkhul Christians living in and around Delhi and NCR. Also, it aims to show respect for one another, to have more tolerant society among the community in Delhi and we also believe in the ecumenical movement in the church institution," said TCFD Chairman, Worso Zimik.

During the cultural event, one of the first well-known all girls band from Northeast, 'Minute of Decay' enthralled the audience.

A choreography staged by the University Evangelical Fellowship Delhi team showcased their performance about life's problems and obstacles with the absence of unity in the society.

"This is a very important occasion for us because this is not only for the celebration in itself but the introspection of the past that we had vouched to safeguard for 25 years. When we were in Delhi in 1993, we were about 300 of us and most of us were students. And, we thought we should have one community fellowship, a fellowship for the Tangkhul Christians," added TCFD, Board of Advisors Chairman, Dr Reisang Vashum.

As part of the Silver Jubilee celebration, a documented booklet history of the fellowship was also released by the Most Rev. Vincent M. Concessao, Archbishop Emeritus, Delhi Catholic Archdiocese and Co-Convener, United Christian Prayer for India.

Speakers from various faiths enlightened the community and stressed on the theme of the 25th anniversary, 'United in Christ' and 'United in Witness".

"From the first day I stepped-in to this fellowship, it was very welcoming and joyous moment for me. And as I observed the way the service has been rendering, I realized that there has been so many twist and turns but still then I realized so many efforts have been put on by the leaders, pastors and the members which I find it very encouraging and inspiring. They have done a lot of good job not just for the church but as an example for many churches around the country and particularly the northeast region. I want to extend my congratulatory greetings to the frontrunner of this fellowship," said Phungshok, a member.

The TCFD platform not only ensures spiritual growth of the community but also enhances to improve the social upbringing of the people in the modern society. At the same time, such event propagates the essence of togetherness and promotes national integrity in broader manner. (ANI)