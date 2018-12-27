Christian Michel has not been granted consular access yet

[India], Dec 27 (ANI): The decision on the granting of consular access to the British High Commission for Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland scam, has not been taken yet, sources confirmed.

This comes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on December 10, agreed to the British High Commission's request for consular access to the Britain. Sources added that Michel has access to his legal counsel and has been speaking to his family, in line with the orders from a Delhi court on December 11.

On December 22, a Delhi court sent Michel to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody for seven days, while also dismissing his bail plea. Michel was arrested on December 5 after being extradited to India from Dubai. He was later sent to CBI custody. The Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal, finalised during former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's tenure, was mired in allegations of kickbacks. 54-year-old Michel is an accused in the case along with former India's Air Force Chief, Air Marshal SP Tyagi, among others. (ANI)