Christian pastors allegedly physically, verbally abused in Kanyakumari temple

Last Updated: Sat, Apr 28, 2018 13:50 hrs

Kanyakumari: Two pastors were allegedly physically and verbally abused and forcefully smeared with holy ash by some miscreants inside Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari town.

The incident took place on April 22, when the pastors were caught distributing pamphlets.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows two pastors sitting on the temple corridor with holy ash applied on their faces while a man loudly chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

No case was registered in the matter as the dispute was settled mutually.

