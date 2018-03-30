Christians observe Good Friday with prayers, reconciliation

[India], Mar. 30 (ANI): Christians across the globe are observing Good Friday today.

Good Friday is widely regarded as the day Jesus Christ was crucified on a cross on Calvary Hill nearly 2,000 years ago.

The day is observed with prayers, hymns and message of peace and reconciliation. It is a day of penance and fasting.

Christians attend Holy Mass on this day. The rest of the day is spent in reflection, prayer and fasting. Some people fast for the whole day, some exclude meat from their diet and some take part in parades and activities etc.

Services are performed in churches in the evening where Christ's death is remembered with hymns. The death of Jesus is marked as 'good' as it is believed that the ultimate sacrifice of his very life resulted in the saving of mankind from God's wrath and the forgiveness of everyone's sins. Easter will be celebrated on Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus three days after his crucifixion. Christians end their 40 days of Lent and indulge in merry making and festivities. (ANI)