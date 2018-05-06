Circular asking Dalits to notify before wedding withdrawn

[India], May 6 (ANI): A circular which directed the Dalit community in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to submit notice three days before their wedding has been withdrawn.

The Mahidpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued the circular asking Dalits to submit notice three days before their wedding if they need protection, as a preventive action to maintain law and order.

However, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district said that the circular was revoked as it was not appropriate.

"Mahidpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate issued a circular asking Dalits to submit notice three days before their wedding if they need protection, as a preventive action to maintain law and order. The circular wasn't appropriate and therefore, was repealed," ADM Ujjain, GS Dabar told media. This order came days after a groom belonging to Dalit community was forced to get off his horse and was beaten up by villagers during his marriage procession in Naag Guradia village, Mahidpur. (ANI)