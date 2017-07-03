CISF adjudged the best security service provider

[India], July 2 (ANI): The services of Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was adjudged as the best security service across the country by an independent body of the World Quality Congress (WQC) on Sunday.

The initiative taken by the CISF "To do away with baggage tag stamping" played an important role for winning this award.

Apart from this, restoration of missing articles of passengers and apprehending the malpractices adopted by passengers to smuggle contraband items also contributed.

The award focuses on the contribution of individuals, projects organisations and technologies used at airport. Last year, a survey was conducted by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) wherein security of Delhi Airport was adjudged better than major international airports like Dallas, Heathrow, Paris and Dubai. CISF is providing security without causing inconvenience to the passengers and has been judged on the points such as, courteous behaviour of its staff and reduction of waiting time of the passengers at airports. This again has showed the commitment of CISF towards providing security to the airports of the country. The WQC recognises and awards for attaining the world class standard of quality excellence. (ANI)