CISF apprehends a Chinese national at IGI Airport

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a Chinese national at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for entering with a fake ticket.

The passenger, who has been identified as Chen Siyu, presented an edited ticket on his mobile phone for a flight bound for Guangzhou with an intention to see-off his parents, who were travelling by the said flight.

On February 20 at about 11 am in the morning, CISF duty personnel of IGI Airport noticed a foreign passenger roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3 of the airport, read an official note.

Siyu has been handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action and a case under section 417and 447 of Indian Panel Code. (ANI)