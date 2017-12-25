CISF apprehends lady with domestic pistol in Delhi

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) apprehended a lady in possession of a country-made pistol and live rounds at GTB Nagar Metro Station here on Sunday evening.

During baggage screening at the station, Constable Milan Ghose of the CISF noticed the image of a pistol and live rounds.

Immediately, he stopped the conveyer belt and informed the matter to his senior. The bag was then physically checked in the presence of the lady passenger and a country-made pistol along with eight live rounds (3.25) was recovered.

The lady was identified as Inder Pal Kaur, aged about 36 yrs, a resident of North West Delhi. She was brought to the station control room along with her luggage. The passenger, who was on her way to Tilak Nagar, was also found in possession of around Rs 91,230 cash, USD 100, and a range of gold items, including two necklaces, three rings, two lockets and two pairs of earrings. Inder Pal Kaur, along with the seized items, was handed over to Delhi Metro Rail Police, Kashmere Gate for further course of action. (ANI)