[India] Dec. 12 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday apprehended a person with country made pistol from Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Metro Station.

The CISF also recovered Rs. 40,408 cash from him. Another person with Rs 1,59,898 in cash was also apprehended.

Both the accused were handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police. (ANI)