CISF arrests British national at IGI Airport

[India], May 28 (ANI): A British national was arrested at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Tuesday morning for allegedly trying to enter the same on a cancelled ticket.

The incident came to light when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) duty personnel at the airport noticed the woman roaming suspiciously in the check-in area of Terminal-3. On being questioned, she revealed her identity as Frances Helen Thomas.

She disclosed that she gained access to the terminal showing a cancelled ticket of London-bound British Airways flight. She further added that she came to see-off her husband and children who were travelling from the same flight.

According to an official statement, the woman was later taken to IGI Airport Police Station and was handed over to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR against her.(ANI)