CISF arrests two passengers with narcotic substance, seizes Rs 4.27 lakh cash

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday nabbed two passengers with narcotic substance (brown sugar) weighing about 2.70 gm and cash amounting to Rs 4.27 lakh at Agartala Airport, an official statement stated.

During pre-embarkation security check (frisking) at security hold area of Agartala Airport, CISF Sub-Inspector U K Singh detected narcotic substance (brown sugar) weighing about 2.70 gm concealed in a cigarette packet from a passenger.

The passenger was identified as Manna Saha, who was supposed to travel from Agartala to Kolkata by IndiGo flight at 3.10 pm.

On enquiry, Manna disclosed that he was supposed to travel in the same flight with his co-passenger namely Satyendra Ghosh. Later, Satyendra Ghosh was also intercepted and enquired. After the investigation, police also recovered seized Rs 4.27 lakh from them. The duo was handed over to local police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)