CISF celebrates International Yoga Day

[India] June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday celebrated the third International Yoga Day across the country.

Besides this, the CISF was also designated as the Nodal Force for conducting Yoga Demonstrations in Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

A team of 1000 personnel from CAPFs consisting of various ranks under the guidance of Inspector General (North Sector) N. Venu Gopal, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Dayal Gangwar, and DMRC DIG Raghubir Lal participated in the event.

On the occasion, CISF women commandos of DMRC unit trained in "Pekiti Tirsia Kali", a Filipino martial art, and showcased their self-defence techniques to generate awareness among masses especially women, in self-defence. The CISF personnel of Lucknow based units along-with other fellow Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel also participated in a mass yoga demonstration organized in the city led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Yoga session was also conducted at the CISF headquarters in Delhi, wherein O. P. Singh, DG (CISF), R. K. Mishra, Additional Director General (Headquarters), Dharmendra Kumar, Additional Director General (Airport Sector), senior officers and other CISF personnel participated. (ANI)