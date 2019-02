[India], Feb 10 (ANI): A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, posted as a security guard at civil rights activist Teesta Setalvad's residence in suburban Santacruz here, allegedly committed suicide on Saturday morning.

42-year-old, Bhawarsingh Naik allegedly shot himself with his service rifle while on duty at Setalvad's bungalow in suburban Santacruz.

Naik's body had been sent for post-mortem. Police is probing the actual cause of his death. (ANI)