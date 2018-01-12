CISF holds anti-terror drill

[India], Jan 12 (ANI): To check the operational preparedness of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and other agencies on scenario of Terrorist Attack, a mock exercise was conducted on Friday in the national capital.

During the exercise, teams of CISF, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), International Baccalaureate (IB) and Haryana Police participated in the mock exercise.

Many terrorist organisations are currently adapting to different modus operandi/methods to fulfill their nefarious goals so this exercise was conducted to combat them all.

During the exercise, CISF as a first responder followed the standard drill and countered the terrorists. Within time frame other teams of various stakeholders like Quick Reaction Team (QRT), Dog Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams of Haryana Police also reached the spot and actively participated in the exercise. A total 154 personnel from different agencies participated. The teams were debriefed after completion of the operation. (ANI)