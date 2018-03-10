CISF known for professionalism, competence: Rajnath Singh

[India], Mar. 10 (ANI): Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday lauded the Central Industrial Security Force's (CISF) calling it a multidimensional force known for its professionalism and competence.

"CISF is a multidimensional force known for its professionalism and competence. I would also suggest that CISF celebrates 2018 as a planning year for 2022 as we will be celebrating 75 years of independence," Rajnath said on attending the CISF 49th raising day celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, the CISF has decided to offer security consultancy to five-star hotels so that they can be prepared to deal with 26/11 type terror attacks. The CISF came into existence in 1969 to provide integrated security cover to public sector undertakings and at present has a strength of around 1.4 lakh personnel. The force is responsible for securing critical infrastructure installations like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports as well as the Delhi Metro. (ANI)