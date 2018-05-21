CISF rescues individual stranded in Satluj River

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Monday rescued a person stranded in the middle of Sutlej River in Himachal Pradesh.

A message was received by the CISF Unit Commander on Sunday that an individual was stranded on a rock in the middle of Sutlej River.

Immediately, a rescue team under the supervision of Assistant Commandant Dilip Namboodiri and Fire Inspector SK Singh of the CISF rushed to the spot to rescue him.

Despite the strong flow of water, the rescue team was able to save the stranded individual with all safety precautions in place. (ANI)