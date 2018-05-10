CISF returns nearly 8,000 dollars to owner

[India], May 10 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, on Wednesday, returned an envelope containing 7,970 Canadian dollars (over Rs 4 lakh) to the rightful owner after finding it lying unattended near a check-in counter at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

After duty personnel noticed an envelope lying unattended in the check-in area of the airport, they immediately scanned it in an EVD (Explosive Vapour Detector) machine. After arriving at the conclusion that the contents of the said envelope were not dangerous, it was opened, following which the cash was found inside.

The matter was informed to CISF CCTV observer, and after reviewing the CCTV footage, it was noticed that the envelope had fallen from the bag of an elderly passenger later identified as Satnam Singh, who was scheduled to leave for London in an Air India flight. The passenger was located in International Security Hold Area of the terminal and was informed about the envelope. After proper verification, the envelope was restored to him. (ANI)