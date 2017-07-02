CISF security services at IGI adjudged best

[India], July 2 (ANI): The CISF security services at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport has been adjudged as the Best Security Service across the country, by an independent body of World Quality Congress (WQC).

An initiative taken by the CISF, "do away with baggage tag stamping" played an important role for winning this award, apart from restoring missing articles of passengers and apprehending the malpractices adopted by passengers to smuggle contraband items.

The award focuses on the contribution of individuals, projects organisations and technologies used at airport.

The World Quality Congress (WQC) recognises and awards an organisation for attaining the world class standard of quality excellence. Last year also, a survey was conducted by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ), wherein, security of Delhi Airport was adjudged better than other international airports like Dallas, Heathrow, Paris and Dubai. This again has showed the commitment of CISF towards providing security to the airports of the country. CISF is providing security without causing inconvenience to the passengers and has been judged on the points such as courteous behaviour of its staff and reduction of waiting time of the passengers at airports. (ANI)