CISF seize eight gold biscuits at Imphal Airport

[India], May 02 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) nabbed a man carrying eight gold biscuits at Imphal Airport on Tuesday.

The passenger, identified as Senthil Kumar from Chennai, concealed the gold biscuits in his rectum.

He got caught during a pre-embarkation security check at Security Hold Area (SHA) of Imphal Airport by Asstt. Sub-Inspector Pankaj Kumar of CISF as he noticed the presence of metal in the rectum of the passenger.

Kumar was supposed to travel from Imphal to Chennai via Kolkata by Indigo flight.

Senior officers of CISF and customs officials of Imphal Airport were informed about the incident and the apprehended passenger along-with recovered gold biscuits weighing about 1.3 kg worth approximate Rs.41 lakh was handed over to the authorities for further legal action. (ANI)