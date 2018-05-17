Citing K'taka example, former Manipur, Meghalaya CMs stake claim to form Govt

[India], May 17 (ANI): Citing Karnataka example, former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh and his Meghalaya counterpart Mukul Sangma have sought time from respective Governors of the state for a meeting tomorrow (May 18) to stake claim to reform the government as they were the single-largest parties in last state assembly polls.

"We are seeking appointment from Governor for tomorrow. We were single largest party and had immediately met Governor after results were announced but we weren't invited to form the government," Singh told ANI.

"Based on recent developments, if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can be given chance to form the government, why not us?," he added. This comes after Karnataka governor Vajubhai R. Vala invited Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP), the single-largest party, to form the government in the state. The decision has triggered an outrage among Opposition parties, who are demanding that the governors of four other states -Goa, Bihar, Meghalaya and Manipur - should invite them to stake claim to the government as they were the single-largest parties in last assembly polls held in these states. Results of the Karnataka Assembly polls announced on May 15 showed that the BJP had won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party, while the Congress and JD(S) bagged 78 and 38 seats, respectively. In a turn of events, the JD(S) and Congress forge a post-poll alliance government. They also got the support of one Independent MLA, taking their collective number to 117. While the BJP argued that they were the single largest party to be invited first by the Governor, the JD(S) and Congress said that 112 is the majority and Congress-JDS combine is at 117. (ANI)