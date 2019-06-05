Citizenship Amendment Bill political weapon for BJP, will oppose it: Gaurav Gogoi

[India], May 26 (ANI): Congress leader and MP from Assam's Koliabor Lok Sabha constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, on Sunday accused BJP of using Citizenship Amendment Bill as a 'political weapon' while asserting that his party will keep opposing it.

"We have already been very clear about CA bill issue. Rahul Gandhi had clearly said that if Congress forms a government then we will remove this bill. Although we are not in government still we are going to oppose it. This bill is against the constitution of India. For BJP this bill is like a political weapon to divide the country. They did not think about Assam and its growing population", Gogoi told media persons.

He also blamed the central government for not being serious enough about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said, "This government is not serious regarding NRC. Repeatedly Supreme Court is making statements but the government is not doing anything. We want that a full and final accurate NRC must happen at the earliest and all those Indians who are not part of it must be included in it." In Assam, BJP won nine out of 14 seats, surpassing its 2014 tally in the state. (ANI)