Citizenship Amendment Bill: Rajnath Singh assures Manipur CM protection of rights

[India], Jan 14 (ANI): Amidst the Citizenship Amendment Bill controversy, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh of protection of rights and interests of the people of Manipur.

N. Biren Singh called on Rajnath Singh along with Manipur BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP Ksh. Bhabananda Singh on Saturday. They discussed issues related to the protection of the rights and interests of the indigenous people of Manipur.

Rajnath Singh assured that interests of all North Eastern states, including Manipur, and their culture and heritage will be fully protected.

He promised to call for a meeting of all concerned state chief ministers to discuss requisite safeguards in this regard. The Manipur chief minister also submitted a memorandum urging for Presidential assent to Manipur People's Protection Bill 2018. The Home Minister assured that the ministry will examine the Bill.(ANI)