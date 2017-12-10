Civil aviation ministry seeks details from Air Vistara over Zaira Wasim matter

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have sought details from Air Vistara over the Zaira Wasim alleged harassment incident.





Taking note of the incident, the airline have ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.





"We are aware of the incident reported by Ms. Zaira Wasim onboard our flight UK981 last night from Delhi to Mumbai. We are carrying out a detailed investigation of the incident which apparently involved a male passenger on the flight," the airline said in a statement.





The airline further said that they are also talking to its crew and reaching out to fellow passengers to "understand the incident at greater length."





"We will support Wasim in every way required and also if she decides to report the matter to the police. Further details will come from the investigation which is currently ongoing in full force," the statement added.





The airline also apologised, saying that they have zero tolerance for such behaviour.





The statement also added Zaira started yelling at the accused passenger only during the descent of the flight, due to which the cabin crew couldn't move because it's mandatory to have no movement during the final phase of the flight as seat belts are on.