  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Civil court should examine if wearing turban is essential for  Sikhs: SC

Civil court should examine if wearing turban is essential for  Sikhs: SC

Last Updated: Tue, Feb 19, 2019 16:47 hrs

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will not examine whether wearing a turban is an essential part of Sikh religion or not, adding that the issue should be heard by a civil court.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde, said: "We are not going to the larger issue of Sikhs should wear the turban or not," adding that the issue has to be adjudicated by a civil court after examining the evidence.

The court also wanted to know whether it is mandatory to wear a turban in Sikh religion.

In July last year, the top court had issued a notice to the Union of India and cycling federation on a plea filed by a Sikh cyclist, Jagdeep Singh Puri, who was denied participation from contesting in a long-distance cycling competition.

Puri had moved the top court after he was allegedly denied participation in the cycle race as he wears a turban. (ANI)



More from Sify:

talking point on sify news

Latest Features