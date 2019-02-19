Civil court should examine if wearing turban is essential for  Sikhs: SC

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that it will not examine whether wearing a turban is an essential part of Sikh religion or not, adding that the issue should be heard by a civil court.

A bench headed by Justice SA Bobde, said: "We are not going to the larger issue of Sikhs should wear the turban or not," adding that the issue has to be adjudicated by a civil court after examining the evidence.

The court also wanted to know whether it is mandatory to wear a turban in Sikh religion.

In July last year, the top court had issued a notice to the Union of India and cycling federation on a plea filed by a Sikh cyclist, Jagdeep Singh Puri, who was denied participation from contesting in a long-distance cycling competition. Puri had moved the top court after he was allegedly denied participation in the cycle race as he wears a turban. (ANI)