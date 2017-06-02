Civil Servants contribute to continuation in govt. setup: Centre

[India], June 2 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister's Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh on Friday said the civil servants contribute to the continuation in the Government set up and play a critical role.

He said this at while felicitating the toppers of Civil Services Examination (2016), here today.

Singh congratulated all the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services Examination 2016 and said that due to the high expectations of the people these days, it becomes a great challenge for the civil servants to optimally learn and perform as per their expectations.

He said that the civil servants shall serve the nation to their best and act as a messenger of the general public. He said that the civil servants should always be humble in their attitude to succeed in their efforts. He said that they should always act independent and not perform anything under pressure, as their acts are always open to scrutiny. The Minister said that it is right time for the civil servants to enter the service as they can better correlate to the aspirations of general public because more than 65 percent of India's population is under 40 years of age. He said that 4 C's- Clarity, Conviction, Courage and Consistency, shall dictate the performance of civil servants. Singh wished all the candidates a great success in future and said that the civil servants have the privilege of being the architect of India. Addressing the toppers, Secretary, DoPT B. P. Sharma said that the toppers should develop an attitude to lead the team and work with due respect towards all team members. He also said that they should have balanced personality to succeed in their career. He wished them for the new phase of their life. On the occasion, Secretary, DARPG C. Vishwanath also congratulated the toppers. He said that the honesty, integrity and commitment to serve people are the most important points to be always followed. Senior officers of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions were also present on the occasion. (ANI)