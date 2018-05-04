Civilian injured in ceasefire violation in Keran sector

Srinagar: One civilian was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan late on Thursday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

India retaliated to Pakistan's firing from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The exchange of firing continued for nearly 45 minutes.

This comes a week after Indian Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan and his Pakistani counterpart held an unscheduled hot line interaction on ceasefire violation

During the DGMO level talk, India stood its ground regarding Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the Kashmir Valley while Pakistani DGMO accused Indian security forces of resorting to unprovoked firing along LoC.

In response, General Chauhan emphatically stated that retaliatory firing by Indian troops are only carried out in response to unabated support given by Pakistan Army to armed terrorists, who infiltrate across the border and target Indian Army posts with heavy calibre weapons.