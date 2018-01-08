Civilian injured in Nowshera ceasefire violation

[India] January 7 (ANI): One civilian was injured in firing during a ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera today.

Earlier on January 4, a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable lost his life after Pakistan violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

The BSF personnel of the 173rd Battalion was killed on his birthday.

Earlier, a group of terrorists stormed a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) training centre in Pulwama district killing five soldiers.

On December 31, 2017, an Indian soldier lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera. (ANI)