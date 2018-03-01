Civilian injured in Nowshera ceasefire violation

[India], Mar. 01 (ANI): A civilian was injured on Thursday as Pakistan violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Rangers resorted to an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing here.

The Indian army is retaliating effectively and strongly.

In another incident, the Pakistan army initiated an unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday morning.(ANI)