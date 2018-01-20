Civilian killed in ceasefire violation in J-K's Mendhar

[India] January 19 (ANI): One civilian was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Earlier in the day, at least 11 civilians were injured in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Two civilians were injured in the ceasefire violation in Ramgarh sector, five in Hiranagar sector in Kathua and four in RS Pura sector in the Valley.

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel also launched a massive retaliatory firing.

This is the second consecutive day when the Pakistan Rangers heavily shelled civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs). (ANI)