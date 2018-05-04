Civilian shot dead in J-K's Baramulla

[India], May 04 (ANI): A civilian has been shot dead by the terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The civilian has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf.

More details are awaited.

A few hours back, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The grenade exploded just outside the station.

Police inside the station fired a few shots in the air to deter the attackers.

A search operation has been launched.

No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)