Civilian shot dead in J-K's Baramulla

[India], May 04 (ANI): A civilian has been shot dead by the terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.
The civilian has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf.
More details are awaited.
A few hours back, terrorists hurled a grenade at a police station in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The grenade exploded just outside the station.
Police inside the station fired a few shots in the air to deter the attackers.
A search operation has been launched.
No casualties have been reported yet. (ANI)