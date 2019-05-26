Civilian traffic restrictions on J-K highway to be lifted completely from May 27

[India], May 21 (ANI): Governor Satyapal Malik on Tuesday decided to lift the remaining restrictions on civilian movement on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from May 27 followed by a review of the security situation and the requirement of security forces' convoys in the state.

In order to facilitate safe and secure movement of Security Forces' Convoys, the government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic after 40 CRPF were killed in Pulwama on February after their convoy was attacked by a suicide car bomber on the National Highway in Pulwama district.

"The Government had imposed a prohibition on civilian traffic on NH-44 from Baramulla to Udhampur twice a week, i.e. on Sunday and Wednesday from 4 AM to 5 PM. Elaborate arrangements were, however, made by the local administration to facilitate the movement of the public during the period of restriction," a release of state's PIB said. "The restrictions had become necessary following the movement of security forces on an unprecedented scale after the Pulwama terror attack. The forces were required both for anti-militancy operations and for smooth conduct of general elections," it said. Earlier, the restriction on civilian movement between Srinagar and Baramulla on NH-44 was limited to Sunday only from April 22 and later completely lifted from May 2. Restrictions on the Srinagar Udhampur stretch were limited to just one day from May 13. "After a detailed review today with all security agencies, civil and police administration in connection with the preparations for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra, the Governor directed that there should be no restriction on civilian movement on NH 44 from Monday, May 27," the release said. The leaders from the Valley including National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti vehemently protest against the closing of the 300-kilometres long Jammu-Srinagar highway which connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of India. (ANI)