Civilians, Govt should ensure smooth Amarnath yatra: Jitendra Singh

[India] June 16 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government, as well as civilians, should take up the equal responsibility to ensure that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra proceed peacefully.

Speaking to ANI he said, "Immediately what should be a matter of priority for us is to ensure that the upcoming Amarnath yatra happens successfully, peacefully and that is the responsibility of each one of us. It's not a responsibility that has to be left to the government alone."

He further added that the decision to extend the suspension on anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir will be taken by the Home Ministry.

"We have to cooperate with each other and at the same time exercise a very high degree of alertness because there are apprehensions that again these foreign (Pakistan) sponsored elements will try to create mischief to disrupt the Amarnath yatra," added Singh. Last month, the Home Ministry announced that the security personnel would halt security operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan. However, the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and an army personnel Aurangzeb in the Valley on Thursday has prompted to retain the right to strike. (ANI)