[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Monday withdrew himself from a bench hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) against the usual practice of designating lawyers as "senior" advocates.

The PIL was filed by the National Lawyers Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms (NLCJTR).

The NLCJTR is seeking a direction from the apex court that those lawyers who have 30 years of practice should be termed as seniors, besides pleading for other directions. (ANI)