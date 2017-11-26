CJI Misra evokes Ambedkar in his National Law Day address

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra on Sunday invoked Dr BR Ambedkar during his valedictory address at an event commemorating the National Law Day.

Speaking at the event, Misra said, "The Constitution of India is an organic, living, compensate and lucid document and that is why Dr Ambedkar had said that the constitution was working, flexible and strong enough to hold the country together during war and peace."

"We should take this opportunity as we are doing it for the second year by the Supreme Court, on this historically-celebrated day to access the state of law and administration of justice in the lights of the principle laid by the Constitution," added Misra.

The two-day conference, which is being organised by the Law Commission and the Niti Aayog to mark the National Law Day in Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan, will end with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's valedictory address. The National Law Day is observed on November 26, the day on which the Constitution of India was agreed to by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. (ANI)