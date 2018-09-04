CJI office formally recommends Ranjan Gogoi as Chief Justice

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): The office of the Chief Justice of India on Tuesday sent a letter to the Union of India (UOI) recommending Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the successor to incumbent Chief Justice Dipak Misra, according to sources.

On September 1, the CJI's office had proposed the name of Justice Gogoi as the next head of the judiciary of the country.

If appointed, Justice Gogoi, the second most senior judge in the apex court, will take charge as the 46th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gogoi would take over the reins from CJI Dipak Misra on October 3, if elevated.

As per protocol, the sitting CJI has to name his successor, after which clearance has to be sought from the central government and then the President of the country. Born in 1954, Justice Gogoi was appointed as a permanent judge of the Guwahati High Court on February 28, 2001, and elevated as a Supreme Court judge on April 23, 2012. (ANI)