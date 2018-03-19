Clash between Lingayat, Veerashaiva followers in K'taka

[India], Mar 19 (ANI): Hours after Karnataka government gave approved separate religion status for the Lingayat community, a clash broke out between Lingayat followers and Veerashaiva followers in Kalaburagi on Monday.

The clash broke out when the Lingayat followers were celebrating the government's decision while Veerashaiva followers were protesting against the same.

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka Government earlier today accepted the suggestions of Nagamohan Das committee to form a separate religion status for the Lingayats community.

The suggestion which has been accepted under section 2D of the state Minorities Commission Act will now be sent to the Centre for the final approval. A seven-member Nagamohan Das committee headed by retired high court Judge H N Nagamohan Das submitted its report on March 2, 2018, stating that "Lingayats in Karnataka may be considered as a religious minority." Meanwhile, the Veerashaiva Lingayat Samanvaya Samiti opposed Karnataka government's decision of granting a separate religion status for the Lingayats community and termed it a politically motivated move. (ANI)