Clash between students inside BHU campus in Uttar Pradesh

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): A clash broke out on Sunday between student inmates of Birla A and Birla C hostels in Uttar Pradesh's prestigious Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Students were seen pelting stones, while the police were trying to dispel the crowd.

Speaking to ANI, Dinesh Singh, SP of the city said: "Birla hostel has two campuses-A and C, where senior and junior students on Sunday had a fight over a heated argument. The minor rift later turned into a scuffle, due to which the police had to intervene."

In a similar incident, in April 2017, a clash was witnessed between the junior doctors of the general surgery department at Sir Sundar Lal hospital in BHU campus, in which a student suffered a head injury. (ANI)